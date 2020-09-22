Below Deck: Season Eight Premiere Set for Bravo Cruise Series

Below Deck is getting ready for its eighth season on Bravo, and the series is returning to the Caribbean with new episodes.

Bravo revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

Below Deck kicks off season eight with a supersize premiere on Monday, November 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

· Captain Lee returns with fan-favorite Eddie Lucas (Bosun)

· New crew members include:

· Francesca Rubi, Chief Stewardess

· Rachel Hargrove, Chef

· Elizabeth Frankini, Stewardess

· Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters, Stewardess

· James Hough, Deckhand

· Shane Coopersmith, Deckhand

Coming up this season:

· Captain Lee returns to one of his favorite places to sail, the Caribbean, but after a challenging time and the retirement of his chief Stewardess, Kate Chastain, he yearns for some familiarity and finds solace with his old friend Bosun Eddie Lucas.

· Below Deck veteran Eddie Lucas is back! In the past five years, he has done some serious growing up and is ready to show his crew what it takes to be a great Bosun. But yachting is not all fun and games – will this veteran prove he is up for the challenge, or will he decide this is his final sail?

· Francesca Rubi is a perfectionist who runs a tight ship by raising the bar when it comes to service. When she discovers her Stews are not up to her “white gloves, no water marks” standards, she reaches a breaking point that sends waves throughout the interior.

· Rachel Hargrove is a seasoned five-star Michelin chef with over 14 years of yachting experience. She keeps her galley in order and takes no prisoners, so when things start cooking and it’s not her duck confit, the crew becomes concerned about how quickly she can go from zero to a hundred.

· Elizabeth Frankini has four years of on-and-off freelancing in yachting. She believes in astrology and tries to stick to a namaste vibe, but when she mixes business with pleasure, she finds herself surrounded by bad energy that no amount of crystals can ward off.

· A certified yacht master, Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters knows her way around the interior and exterior of a boat better than most, but sometimes her lack of confidence gets in the way. Izzy is a Stew but dreams of one day joining her fellow deckhands.

· Smart, charming, and always the life of the party, James Hough is a big flirt. His “work hard, play harder” attitude turns into more than he bargained for with some of the female crew. He is committed to doing the bare minimum of work necessary but is in for a rude awakening when he finds out his shipmates are not the party animals he was hoping for.

· A California surfer turned environmentalist, Shane Coopersmith is attempting to break into the world of yachting, but his lack of experience proves to be challenging for Eddie and may put the crew in a safety predicament.