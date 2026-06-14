The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 20; Premiere Date & Preview Unveiled for Bravo Series

The Real Housewives of Orange County are returning for their milestone 20th season next month, and viewers are getting their first look at all the drama ahead. Bravo has released a trailer to tease the new season.

Viewers will see Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti appear on the new season with Vicki Gunvalson returning and new housewife Carmella Garcia joining the group.

Bravo shared the following about the upcoming season:

“When she isn’t in Coto De Caza or running Coto Insurance, Vicki Gunvalson splits her time between her homes in La Quinta and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Her love tank is full and she’s happier than ever with her boyfriend Michael. However, when the women learn there’s a ring without a proposal, their relationship suddenly comes into question. Vicki continues to navigate her friendships with Tamra and Shannon, but her patience is tested when she is forced to welcome new girl Carmella to the group.

Living the single life in Corona del Mar, Shannon Storms Beador is on a quest to find a life partner and get her finances in order as she plans for her future. With Vicki’s guidance, Shannon strengthens her financial literacy and makes decisions that challenge her to rethink her lifestyle. That lifestyle isn’t the only thing changing as she begins to test the strength of her friendship with Jennifer and tries to push past her boundaries with Tamra.

Heather Dubrow’s family life gets a big shakeup when her mother Carole moves from New York to L.A., challenging their already-complex relationship. To add more to her plate, Heather’s dynamic with the women takes a turn, leaving everyone, especially Tamra, trying to figure out where they stand with her.

Soon to be an empty-nester, Tamra Judge tries to take advantage of this new chapter but is blocked by the arrival of changing hormones. Tamra’s friendship with Shannon takes a turn for the better with Vicki intervening, but things aren’t smooth sailing for long when Tamra calls out Vicki for a past comment about her parenting choices. Tamra leans on her newfound inner peace to navigate conflict this year, but when things escalate will her old instincts pull her off balance?

After an emotional year with her family, Emily Simpson is focusing on her health as she turns 50. Treating self-care as a priority has led her to be a better friend, mother and wife, but it’s not always easy. As Emily and Shane continue to navigate the complexities of raising their family, Shane makes career and parental sacrifices that strain their marriage. Emily has a revelation about her friendship with Heather but finds a Midwestern kinship with new girl Carmella.

Gina Kirschenheiter is in pre-marital bliss after getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Travis, but her new relationship status raises several concerns for Gina to contemplate before she can walk down the aisle. Her friendship with Emily has never been stronger, but when Carmella tries to connect with her bestie, Gina looks for any hidden agendas. With a leveled-up career and image, the ladies take note of her glamorous new lifestyle and question her financial decision making.

Jennifer Pedranti has her hands full as she continues to build a future with her fiancé Ryan, while juggling a house full of teens. Jennifer steps up as peacemaker among the women, helping them repair their relationships with Tamra and in the process, she finds herself rethinking her stance on her former foe. Meanwhile, Jennifer introduces her friend Carmella to the group, but when Carmella presents a possible new career path for her, the group becomes skeptical about the legitimacy of the offer.

New housewife and real estate broker/developer Carmella Garcia is a busy mom of four with teens 14-18. A self-proclaimed “girls’ girl,” she makes fast friends, but some of the women question her choices and motives. Comfortable in the spotlight, Carmella isn’t intimidated easily and proves she is ready to confront just anyone when tension begins to build between her and Vicki.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios Company. Alex Baskin, Brian McCarthy, Luke Neslage, Lynsey Dufour and Barry Poznick executive produce, along with Scott Dunlop. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.”