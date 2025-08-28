Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 10; Premiere Date and Trailer Released for Bravo Reality Series

Below Deck Mediterranean is returning soon with its tenth season. Bravo announced a premiere date, accompanied by the release of a trailer.

Viewers will see Capt. Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, Nathan Gallagher, Max Salvador, Josh Bingham, Kizzi Kitchener, Victoria SanJuan, Christian Trimino, and Tessa Budd in action this season.

Bravo revealed the following about what is ahead for the crew:

“The vibrant energy and artful cityscapes of Barcelona provide the perfect backdrop as Capt. Sandy reunites with a newly engaged Chief Stew Aesha for a landmark 10th season that toasts to a decade of unforgettable yachting. Back on board and recently promoted to Bosun, Nathan will need to prove himself in this new role and Max is back as a deckhand to showcase his growing maturity. On deck of the sleek new M/Y Bravado, Capt. Sandy immediately feels in her element, back in the city she once called home. With a top-tier team of stews by her side, Aesha is able to run the interior with efficiency and seven-star Med service. With this new-found excellence, will she finally become the mentor she always wanted to be? Nathan steps on board after a shocking delay and instantly feels the pressure with a team that seems inexperienced and unmotivated, forcing him to make a tough decision. New Chef Josh is Michelin trained and, having lived on a commune, brings a unique blend of carefree clown-like creativity and skill to the galley. As requests pile up, however, he begins to battle sleepless nights. This season the pressure is on to make the charters unforgettable as the crew must navigate the demands of guests with ultra-luxurious taste and a wild streak to match. Unpredictable Mediterranean weather leads to unexpected docked days, leaving guests restless and pushing the crew to get creative under pressure. For the first time, an eligible bachelor enlists his matchmaker to invite six women on board with the ultimate hope of finding love. Flirtations spark early as a stewardess with a wandering eye catches everyone’s attention leading to deeper connections and continuous drama throughout the season. After a messy start, Nathan rekindles his past connection with Gael and this time it grows into something much more than they both imagined. “Below Deck Mediterranean” is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment. Jill Goslicky, Ryan Braun, Mark Cronin, Tania Hamidi, Julie Pizzi, Zachary Klein and Nicole Elliott executive produce.”

Below Deck: Mediterranean returns on September 29th. The trailer for season 10 is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Bravo reality series? Do you plan to watch season 10?