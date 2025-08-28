Password: Season Three Renewal Set for NBC Game Show Hosted by Keke Palmer

Some new contestants will get a chance to win $25,000 on Password. NBC has (finally) renewed the series for a third season. The second season of 14 episodes finished airing in July 2024.

A classic game show revival, the Password TV series is a word-guessing competition. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. The celebrity and contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The contestant that wins two of three rounds, moves onto the bonus round, where a contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities in season two include Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville, Liza Koshy, Howie Mandel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn, and Roy Wood Jr.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Password averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.79 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 39% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“Password has really connected with audiences, blending nostalgic charm with a modern twist,” said Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re delighted to pick up a new season and continue our partnership with everyone’s favorite resident player, Jimmy Fallon, and our phenomenal host, Keke Palmer. This season promises to deliver more of the unforgettable humor and surprise gameplay that audiences have come to love.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to Password,” Fallon and Palmer said in a joint statement. “It’s the only show where you get to lock eyes with a total stranger and think, ‘OK, based on absolutely nothing, we’re going to bet that you understand that when one of us says ‘fluffy,’ we mean ‘pillow.’ We love working with each other so much and are taking it to another level this season with bigger guests, wilder guesses and guaranteed laughs.”

“Password is a crown jewel in Fremantle’s robust portfolio of game shows,” said Kim Kleid, Executive Vice President of Current Programming, Fremantle. “This timeless format continues to captivate new generations and with Jimmy’s infectious energy and Keke’s magnetic charm, the show proves that great gameplay and great chemistry are always an irresistible mix.”

Filming is currently underway on the new season’s episodes. A premiere date will be announced at some point in the future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the revival of Password on NBC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a third season?

