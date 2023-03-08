That’s My Jam: Season Two Viewer Votes

You can’t stop the beat in the second season of the That’s My Jam TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like That’s My Jam is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the second-season episodes of That’s My Jam here.

An NBC comedy-variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They participate in musical performances, dance, trivia, and music-based games. The show’s signature segments include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more. Players in season two include Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike “The Miz,” Quavo, Will.I.Am, and Saweetie.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the That’s My Jam TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe that That’s My Jam should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC?