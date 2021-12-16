Mr. Mayor: Season Two Viewer Votes

How outrageous will city politics get in the second season of the Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mr. Mayor is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Mr. Mayor here.

An NBC single-camera comedy series, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired and wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Mr. Mayor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Mr. Mayor should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.