Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Mr. Mayor: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Photo: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

How outrageous will city politics get in the second season of the Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mr. Mayor is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Mr. Mayor here.

An NBC single-camera comedy series, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired and wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Mr. Mayor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Mr. Mayor should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x