The Young and the Restless: 2024-25 TV Ratings (updated 3/8/2025)

There’s no need to worry about the future of this daytime drama. Last year, CBS renewed The Young and the Restless for four more seasons, keeping the series running through its 55th season and the 2027-28 broadcast TV season. It’s typically the highest-rated network soap. Will it be the last daytime drama standing? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 26th of 1973, The Young and the Restless follows the romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of the Midwestern metropolis Genoa City. The large cast includes Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Hayley Erin, Michael Graziadei, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Courtney Hope, Bryton James, Christel Khalil, Allison Lanier, Christian LeBlanc, Kate Linder, Michael Mealor, Joshua Morrow, Jermaine Rivers, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Zuleyka Silver, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, and Susan Walters. Recurring players include Lauralee Bell, Tracey E. Bregman, Tricia Cast, Reylynn Caster, Christopher Cousins, Michael Damian, Eileen Davidson, Cait Fairbanks, Conner Floyd, Rory Gibson, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Chene Lawson, Loren Lott, Judah Mackey, Beth Maitland, Sienna Mercuri, Paxton Mishkind, Mishael Morgan, Lily Brooks O’Briant, Melissa Ordway, Nathan Owens, J. Eddie Peck, Valarie Pettiford, Veronica Redd, Greg Rikaart, Leigh-Anne Rose, Jess Walton, Kelsey Wang, and Alex Wilson.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 2023-24 season of The Young and the Restless averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 3.11 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like The Young and the Restless TV series? Are you glad it’s renewed through season 53 and beyond on CBS?