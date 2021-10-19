General Hospital: 2021-22 TV Season Ratings (updated 10/19/2021)

Once again, ABC didn’t announce if General Hospital had been renewed for another year but we know the show wasn’t cancelled either. The network just kept the series on the air. Will General Hospital survive to see the 60th season for the 2022-23 network TV season? Could it possibly be cancelled mid-year? How will it do in the ratings? Stay tuned.

Debuting in 1963 on April 1st, General Hospital revolves around the loves, lives, and deaths of the people of Port Charles, New York. Actors appearing in the current season include Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Marcus Coloma, Chad Duell, Michael Easton, Genie Francis, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Roger Howarth, Finola Hughes, William Lipton, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Eden McCoy, Sydney Mikayla, Kelly Monaco, Ingo Rademacher, Wes Ramsey, Kirsten Storms, Josh Swickard, Donnell Turner, Cynthia Watros, Maura West, Laura Wright, and Dominic Zamprogna.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 2020-21 season of General Hospital averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.12 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like General Hospital TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for additional seasons?