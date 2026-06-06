Dealies: Netflix Announces New Adult Animated Comedy Series

Dealies is headed to Netflix. The new adult animated series comes from Joe Bennett and Ted Travelstead.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“A savant salesman. A gentle gladiator. A quiet virtuoso. A summoner of the divine. And the poor soul who hired them. All part of the staff at DEALIES, a big box store. They are masters of the delicate alchemy of trade. Prophets of enterprise. And occasionally they do some actual work.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series?