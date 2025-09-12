Grown Ups: Netflix Orders Drama Series Based on Marian Keyes Novel

Grown Ups is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the series based on the novel by Marian Keyes.

Sarah Green, Barry Ward, Aisling Bea, Robert Sheehan, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Adrian Dunbar, Sinéad Cusack, Karin Hanczewski, James Agnew, and Katelyn Rose Downey will star on the series, which will follow an Irish family. Production on the series has started in Ireland.

According to Tudum, creator Sam Strauss said the following about the series:

“I know I’m not alone in being obsessed with every word Marian Keyes has ever written. It is a true life highlight to be trusted with her characters as we bring the Casey family and the world of Grown Ups to Netflix.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later. The cast announcement from Netflix for the series is below.

