Mr & Mrs Smith: Cancelled? Production on Season Two of Prime Video Series Uncertain

Mr. and Mrs. Smith may not return for a second season. Production for the season has been delayed due to casting issues.

The Prime Video series was renewed in May 2024, but it was reported at that time that the stars of the series, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, would not return for season two of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher were cast for season two as the leads.

Deadline revealed the following about the issues behind the series:

“On March 31, the Amazon MGM Studios-produced show received a $22.4M tax credit from the California Film Commission for the second season to relocate to Los Angeles from New York where the first installment was filmed. A flurry of activity followed, with Lily-Rose Depp, Francesca Scorsese, Levon Hawke, Wagner Moura, Gael Garcia Bernal all rumored for guest star/recurring roles over the summer. But neither was ever confirmed as sources say deals have not closed, and the new season, initially eying a fall production start, is now on indefinite hold, I hear. New Regency, which co-produces the series with Amazon MGM Studios, hopes to start pre-production at the end of the year for a 2026 shoot, sources said.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Prime Video series? Are you looking forward to season two?