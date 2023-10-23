Upload: Season Four? Prime Video Series Showrunner Expecting a Renewal

Upload has just premiered its third season on Prime Video, but the man in charge is already looking ahead to season four. Greg Daniels is confident the series will be renewed, and he is already preparing to write scripts for that season four renewal.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen, the series is set in the future, where you can be uploaded into a virtual world when you die in the real world.

Daniels said the following in an interview about Upload season three, per Collider:

“We’re actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it’s kind of cool. They’re supportive of the show, and I’m pretty optimistic that we’re starting up Season 4 soon.”

Daniels had originally planned to begin writing season four in May 2023, but the WGA strike put a halt to those plans. With the writers’ strike now over, the showrunner thinks writing for Upload season four can begin in the next week or two.

Daniel already has some ideas in mind for season four, which include Nathan dealing with a backup copy of himself. He said the following:

“In the Season 4 writers’ room, something might come up that would change it. I don’t know. You gotta look at the whole season and say to yourself, “What’s the shape of that season next season gonna be? How do we get something that’s a throughline that has a ton of interesting aspects enough for a whole season?” So, I don’t know. I would say, I think I know what’s gonna happen.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Upload? Do you want a fourth season of the Prime Video series?