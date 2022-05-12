Upload: Season Three; Prime Video Renews Sci-Fi Comedy Series from Greg Daniels

Nathan’s tale will continue on Prime Video. The Upload TV series, which was created by Greg Daniels, has been renewed for a third season on the streaming service. The second season was released on March 11th.

A sci-fi comedy series, the Upload TV show stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen. The story is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. In season two, Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life: His ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Edwarda) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora (Allo). Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most-watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Of the renewal, Daniels said, “I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Upload TV series on Prime Video? Are you glad that this series has been renewed for a third season?

