The Summer I Turned Pretty: Prime Video Reveals Drama Series’ Premiere Date

The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service revealed the premiere date for the new drama which is based on by the novel by Jenny Han.

Starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, the series is a coming-of-age story about a girl’s summer as she deals with a love triangle and her relationship with her mother.

Prime Video revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. The Prime Video series is led by showrunners Jenny Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on June 17th. Check out a poster for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video?