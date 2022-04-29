Noonan’s: HBO Max Orders Spin-Off of Harley Quinn TV Series

Noonan’s is headed to HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered the spin-off of the Harley Quinn animated series. The series will follow the adventures of Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and his love interest Golden Glider. Season three of Harley Quinn arrives this summer.

HBO Max revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“HBO Max has ordered NOONAN’S (wt) to series. The ten-episode adult-animated DC series, centered on Kite Man (voiced by Matt Oberg) is a spin-off of the Max Original adult-animated DC series Harley Quinn, that returns for its third season this summer. Logline: Lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze Golden Glider moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan’s, Gotham’s seediest dive bar, where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity!

Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max and Adult Swim said the following about the new series:

“We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man. Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation also spoke about the upcoming series:

“Harley Quinn unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic superheroes and supervillains of the DC Universe. Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show.”

What do you think? Are you excited to check out this new animated series on HBO Max?