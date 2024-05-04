Press Your Luck: Season Six Renewal; ABC Game Show Doesn’t Get a Whammy

The mischievous Whammy will be back to cause more mischief. ABC has renewed the Press Your Luck series for a sixth season. The fifth season finished airing in February and season six will run this summer.

A primetime game show, the Press Your Luck TV series is a revival of the 1980s daytime series which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the show features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.

Airing on Tuesday and Thursday nights, the fifth season of Press Your Luck averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.60 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Season six debuts on Thursday, July 18th. It will be paired with a new game show, Lucky 13, which will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez.

