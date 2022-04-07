Press Your Luck: Season Four; ABC Game Show Renewal and Summer 2022 Premiere Revealed

This game show has avoided the dreaded WHAMMY of cancellation. ABC has renewed the Press Your Luck competition series for a fourth season. New episodes will begin airing this summer.

Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, this version of the series features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.

Airing on Wednesday nights last summer, the third season of Press Your Luck averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership.

The third season of 12 episodes aired from May through August of last year. The fourth season kicks off on Thursday, July 7th, paired with a new unscripted series, Generation Gap.

