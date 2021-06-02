Vulture Watch

How many players can evade the dreaded WHAMMY? Has the Press Your Luck TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Press Your Luck, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, this version of the series features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Press Your Luck averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.92 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Press Your Luck stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 2, 2021, Press Your Luck has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Press Your Luck for season four? The ratings for this show aren’t great but it’s part of the network’s stable of revived game shows. It’s only in its third season so, I think it will be renewed for at least another year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Press Your Luck cancellation or renewal news.



Press Your Luck Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Press Your Luck‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Press Your Luck TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?