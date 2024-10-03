Billy the Kid: Season Three; MGM+ Renews Western Drama Series for Final Eight Episodes

This legendary outlaw is coming back for one more round. MGM+ has renewed the Billy the Kid TV series for a third and final season. The second season ran for eight episodes and concluded in June.

A western drama series, the Billy the Kid TV show stars Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber with Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega in recurring roles. The story is based on the life of Billy the Kid (Blyth), an American outlaw also known as William H. Bonney. It follows his life from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. In season two, Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend, Jesse Evans (Webber), and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life.

MGM+ revealed the following about the show’s final eight episodes:

The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett have important issues to resolve – there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life. But he has unfinished business with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay. Meanwhile Jesse Evans, Billy’s longtime friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. As the final chapter in the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying.

“In season two, [creator/writer] Michael Hirst, [executive producer] Donald De Line, along with Tom Blyth and the rest of our talented cast, captivated audiences with the dramatic events leading to the infamous Lincoln County War, during which Billy is struggling to hang on to both his soul and the love of his life,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “In season three, we are excited to bring the naturally cinematic story of one of American history’s most fascinating, and often misunderstood, characters to its conclusion, as only MGM+ can.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to write the third and final season of Billy the Kid and bring this compelling saga to a close,” said Hirst. “Billy was famous for many things, not least his ability to escape from seemingly impossible situations. But now, as the Most Wanted Man in America, the odds are truly stacked against him.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Billy the Kid TV series? Are you glad to know it’s been renewed for a third season? Is year three a good time to end it?

