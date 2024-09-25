Robin Hood: MGM+ Orders Series Based on Reimagined Classic Characters

Get ready for Robin Hood’s return. MGM+ has ordered a new series based on the classic characters. Ten episodes are planned for the series, which will begin production in February 2025 and be released late next year.

The series will reimagine the classic tale of Robin Hood as he robs the rich to give to the poor and falls in love with Marian. MGM+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ announced today a new drama series order for Robin Hood, in which the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor gets reimagined into a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure. The series comes from Lionsgate Television with showrunner John Glenn and producer director Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter) at the helm. Glenn and English also serve as writers and executive producers, alongside Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant will oversee the series for Hidden Pictures. Robin Hood will shoot its ten-episode first season at PFI Studios in Serbia, with production beginning in February. Robin Hood is slated to premiere on MGM+ later next year.

Robin Hood brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

“We call MGM+ television for movie lovers and English and Glenn’s Robin Hood is the epitome of our brand promise,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “This is a new imagining of the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. It’s an exciting, smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story.”

“John and Jonathan bring an epic scale and a deeply resonant narrative to this fresh take of Robin Hood,” said Jocelyn Sabo, SVP, scripted television development at Lionsgate. “We’re excited to partner with MGM+ and Todd to bring the legendary story of Robin Hood to a modern audience.”

“This reimagining will not only feature the thrilling action and adventure that audiences love, but it will also explore the complex human side of these famed characters,” added Todd Lieberman. “I’m pleased to extend my relationship with Lionsgate into television and team up with MGM+ on this compelling series.”

English and Glenn said, “Robin Hood is a global brand and a story we’ve both been obsessed with since our youth. We are truly honored to have partnered with MGM+, Lionsgate and Todd, to bring this classic story back to life.”

In addition to premiering on MGM+ in the U.S., Robin Hood will be available to MGM+ viewers in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.”