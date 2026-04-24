Fear Factor: House of Fear: Season Two Renewal Set for FOX Competition Series

The comeback will come back. FOX has renewed Fear Factor: House of Fear for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in March.

A stunt game show, the Fear Factor: House of Fear TV series is based on the original Fear Factor TV show which debuted in 2001 and aired on NBC and MTV for a total of nine seasons. In this new incarnation, hosted by Johnny Knoxville, there’s a social component and a group of 14 strangers are dropped into an unforgiving, remote location. They live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the $200,000 grand prize.

Airing primarily on Wednesday nights, the first season of Fear Factor: House of Fear averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.89 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliate data). It’s FOX’s highest-rated non-scripted series of the current 2026-27 season.

“Fear Factor: House of Fear instantly established itself as a signature unscripted series for FOX, and our audience can’t get enough of how it takes them – and our contestants — to the absolute edge with every episode,” said FOX President Michael Thorn. “Johnny Knoxville’s fearless, unpredictable energy makes him the perfect ringmaster, as he and our friends at Endemol have redefined this iconic format and elevated it into something fresh, addictive, highly competitive, and cringe-inducing in all the best ways. And believe it or not, they’re already plotting new ways to raise the shock-and-awe quotient for season two.”

“Bringing an icon like Fear Factor back to life required a host who could match its legacy, and Johnny Knoxville has been the ultimate catalyst for this evolution. He didn’t just host Fear Factor: House of Fear; he became the heart of it,” noted Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine North America. “Earning the title of the most-streamed unscripted series this season is a massive win for ESNA and our incredible partners at FOX and shows the Fear format is as strong as ever. For season two, we’re already plotting how to push the social strategy and physical stunts to even more visceral, stomach-turning heights. We are just getting started.”

The show is expected to return during the 2026-27 TV season though FOX has yet to reveal its schedule.

What do you think? Have you watched the Fear Factor: House of Fear series? Are you glad this FOX show has been renewed for a second season?

