The Masked Singer: Season 14 Ratings

In 2025, for the first time in The Masked Singer’s six year history, FOX aired just one season of the series, instead of the usual two. Admittedly, the ratings have dropped quite a bit over the years. Will they continue to fall this time around or, will the show’s absence from the fall schedule give season 14 a boost? Will The Masked Singer be cancelled or renewed for season 15? Stay tuned.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 14, the contestants are said to have a combined total of 94 million records sold, 21 platinum singles, three Emmy wins, three Hall of Famers, three World Series wins, and 54,438,600 Instagram followers. The costumed characters include 14 Karat Carrot, Calla Lily, Cat Witch, Crane, Croissants, Eggplant, Galaxy Girl, Googly Eyes, Handyman, High Voltage, Le Who Who, Owl, Pangolin, Pugcasso, Queen Corgi, Scarab, Snow Cone, and Stingray.

For comparisons: Season 13 of The Masked Singer on FOX averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS As of January 10, 2026, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 15th season?