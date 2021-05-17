The Masked Singer: Season Six; FOX TV Series Renewed for Fall 2021

We’re not done with masks yet. FOX has renewed The Masked Singer TV series for a sixth season which will air in Fall 2021. The fifth season finale airs on May 26th.

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. Niecy Nash serves as a guest host in some fifth season episodes. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season five include Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Piglet, Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls, Seashell, and Snail.

Fall 2020’s fourth season of The Masked Singer averaged a 1.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.63 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two (which aired Fall 2019), that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

FOX announced the renewal via social media:

Little known fact, look it up — #TheMaskedSinger is returning for Season 6 this fall on @FOXTV! 🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/FNKY2YfW1g — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) May 17, 2021

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Are you looking forward to watching season six?