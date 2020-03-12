Menu

The Masked Singer: Season Three Viewer Votes

The Masked Singer TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 4?

Which character will come out on top in the third season of The Masked Singer TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Masked Singer is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of The Masked Singer here.

A FOX competition series, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each singer is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season three include Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino, Robot, Swan, Taco, T-Rex, Turtle, and White Tiger.

What do you think? Which season three episodes of The Masked Singer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Masked Singer should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



I watch The Masked Singer . I really enjoy it .

February 5, 2020 8:27 am
Takes to long to reveal singer

February 3, 2020 11:08 am
