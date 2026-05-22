When Hope Calls: Season Four Renewal Set for Great American Family Series

When Hope Calls wrapped its third season earlier this month, and viewers will see more of the series next year. Great American Family has renewed the When Calls the Heart spin-off series for a fourth season.

Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Sarah Fisher, Nick Bateman, Trevor Donovan, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, Simon Arblaster, and Jon McLaren star in the period drama, which follows the residents of Brookfield.

Great American Family shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“’When Hope Calls: Brookfield’ is led by one of the most talented ensembles working in television today, and their performances continue to elevate this series in extraordinary ways,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. “From its exceptional cast to its cinematic production values and deeply emotional storytelling, I would put this series up against anything else on television. Built on a beloved foundation that audiences have cherished for years, ‘When Hope Calls: Brookfield’ has all the ingredients of a timeless franchise that will continue to thrive for a very long time.” As Great American Media continues building one of the entertainment industry’s strongest libraries of original programming, “When Hope Calls: Brookfield” remains a signature series that reflects the company’s commitment to creating uplifting stories rooted in heart, hope, and family values. Additional details including the all-star ensemble cast, season four production, and premiere dates will be announced later.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Great American Family series? Are you glad it has been renewed?