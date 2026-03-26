When Hope Calls: Season Three Premiere Date and Trailer Unveiled for Great American Family Series

When Hope Calls: Brookfield has its return date set. The series will return with its third season in April, and a trailer teasing the season ahead has been released.

Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Sarah Fisher, Nick Bateman, Trevor Donovan, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, Simon Arblaster, and Jon McLaren star in the series, which follows the residents of the small town of Brookfield.

Great American Family shared the following about season three:

“As Brookfield embraces a hopeful new chapter filled with growing dreams and new ventures, the community grows stronger together. Nora and Mountie Fletcher’s relationship faces an emotional test when new information changes everything.”

Season three of When Hope Calls arrives on April 5th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Do you plan to watch the new season?