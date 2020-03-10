Vulture Watch

A Hallmark Movies Now western Canadian drama, the When Hope Calls stars Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, and Jefferson Brown. A spinoff of When Calls the Heart, the series kicks off in 1916 and centers on two sisters, Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Hudon), who were orphaned and separated as toddlers. Now that they’re adults, Lillian and Grace have reunited and opened an orphanage in the ranching town of Brookfield.



On Hallmark Channel, the first season of When Hope Calls (which has already been released online) averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.53 million viewers. Find out how When Hope Calls stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 10, 2020, When Hope Calls has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Hallmark Movies Now cancel or renew When Hope Calls for season two? It’s hard to determine that without Nielsen ratings, but this is the streaming channel’s first TV series, so I think they’ll give it a good shot as they try to establish their programming slate. It’s a spin-off of Hallmark Channel’s longest-running drama, which still has a loyal fanbase. To me, that smells like a renewal. Plus, since the series also runs on cable, I’m thinking that will help to subsidize production costs. I’ll update this page with any developments. Subscribe for free When Hope Calls cancellation or renewal news alerts.



What do you think? Do you hope the When Hope Calls TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Hallmark Movies Now cancelled this TV series, instead?