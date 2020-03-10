Menu

When Hope Calls on Hallmark Movies Now: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

When Hope Calls TV show on Hallmark Movies Now: canceled or season 2?

(©2019 Crown Media United States LLC / Photographer: Shane Mahood)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the When Hope Calls TV show. Has the When Hope Calls TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Hallmark Movies Now?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Hallmark Movies Now western Canadian drama, the When Hope Calls stars Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, and Jefferson Brown. A spinoff of When Calls the Heart, the series kicks off in 1916 and centers on two sisters, Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Hudon), who were orphaned and separated as toddlers. Now that they’re adults, Lillian and Grace have reunited and opened an orphanage in the ranching town of Brookfield.
 

Season One Ratings

On Hallmark Channel, the first season of When Hope Calls (which has already been released online) averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.53 million viewers. Find out how When Hope Calls stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 10, 2020, When Hope Calls has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark Movies Now cancel or renew When Hope Calls for season two? It’s hard to determine that without Nielsen ratings, but this is the streaming channel’s first TV series, so I think they’ll give it a good shot as they try to establish their programming slate. It’s a spin-off of Hallmark Channel’s longest-running drama, which still has a loyal fanbase. To me, that smells like a renewal. Plus, since the series also runs on cable, I’m thinking that will help to subsidize production costs. I’ll update this page with any developments. Subscribe for free When Hope Calls cancellation or renewal news alerts.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the When Hope Calls TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Hallmark Movies Now cancelled this TV series, instead?



42
Leave a Reply

Kristen Johnson
Kristen Johnson

Please don’t cancel, I’ve watched first season over and over!!

March 9, 2020 3:26 pm
Hollie D Hughes
Hollie D Hughes

I really love this show. Please renew the season!!!

March 9, 2020 12:52 am
Paula Frisbey
Paula Frisbey

Please do not cancel this clean great show, my grandkids and I love to watch it.

March 8, 2020 10:27 pm
Kara Garska
Kara Garska

Please renew this show, please dont cancel it. I love this show and I’m sure so so many more people do as well. If your not going to renew it for a season two and many more seasons then why did you make it? You shouldn’t cancel a show based on ratings.
-Thanks.

March 8, 2020 5:11 pm
Melissa
Melissa

Please renew When Hope Calls!!!

March 4, 2020 7:21 pm
Helen Foster
Helen Foster

Please renew When Hope Calls!
Awesome show

March 1, 2020 10:39 am
Joseph Pavel
Joseph Pavel

it’s a great show, please renew the show.

February 19, 2020 9:23 pm
Donna Gause
Donna Gause

Really hope for many seasons of this program. I’m loving it

February 13, 2020 2:39 am
Sara
Sara

Really hopping for a second season of when hope calls. I loved season one and can hardly wait to see what happens next.

February 7, 2020 6:51 pm
Rita Ellington
Rita Ellington

Happy to hear that “When Hope Calls” will follow “When Calls The Heart” on cable. I was one that was upset that it would air only on Hallmark Movies. I already subscribe to two Hallmark Channels and couldn’t afford to subscribe to the third one. I’m so looking forward to watching on February 23.

February 5, 2020 10:03 pm
Kathy
Kathy

Season one will come on after When Calls The Heart. No release date yet for When Hope Calls might be on. When it does come back on… it will be on Hallmark Movies Now again.

February 17, 2020 11:28 am
