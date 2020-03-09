Menu

When Hope Calls: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

When Hope Calls TV show on Hallmark Movies Now: season 1 viewer votes (cancel renew season 2?)

Does the first season of the When Hope Calls TV show on Hallmark Movies Now have you hopeing for a long run? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Hope Calls is cancelled or renewed for season two. Hallmark Movies Now and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the When Hope Calls season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here.

A Hallmark Movies Now western Canadian drama, When Hope Calls stars Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, and Jefferson Brown. A spinoff of When Calls the Heart, the series kicks off in 1916 and centers on sisters Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Hudon), who were orphaned and separated as toddlers. Now that they’re adults, Lillian and Grace have reunited and opened an orphanage in the ranching town of Brookfield.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the When Hope Calls TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Hallmark Movies Now cancel or renew v for a second season?



Janet Overton
Janet Overton

Love When Hope Calls. Would love for the show to continue. We need more of this type of television. I would love to see this show renewed for a second season and so on. Great storyline, wonderful actors, beautiful setting, love that it has children. Please renew.

March 8, 2020 1:25 am
Victoria Sinatra
Victoria Sinatra

I would like to season Season 2 of When Hope Calls

March 2, 2020 4:25 pm
Rebecca
Rebecca

Great show! Please do not cancel. Have watched all 10 episodes of season 1 on Hallmark Now and love that I could watch them again on our cable tv Hallmark station. Looking forward to Season 2.

February 25, 2020 7:30 pm
Judy McGuire
Judy McGuire

We just got acquainted with the residents of Brookfield in the first season. Looking forward to season 2 and what happens in their lives and if any of the orphans will get adopted by a family!

February 23, 2020 1:41 pm
Judy McGuire
Judy McGuire

Great show

February 23, 2020 1:37 pm
Gysanna
Gysanna

Love this show…as true family movie.!! Show like this one and When Calls the Heart are worth the time for us to relax and unwind from our busy lives.

February 9, 2020 10:30 pm
