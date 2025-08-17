Power Book IV: Force: Season Three; Starz Reveals Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Power Book IV: Force has its return date. Starz announced a November premiere date for the third and final season of the Power spin-off series.

Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan star in the series, which follows Tommy after he lands in Chicago.

Deadline shared the following about the final season of Power Book IV: Force:

“In the final season, Tommy is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, he is strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most. This season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions if he has any chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s (Manuel Eduardo Ramirez) growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offense and defense to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.” The series returns on November 7th.

