Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Two Ratings



Once again, we don’t have to wonder if Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be cancelled anytime soon since the Starz series has already been renewed for a third season. Could that be the end for this prequel series or will it run for many years to come? Stay tuned.

A family and crime drama series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, and Antonio Ortiz. Set in the 90s and South Jamaica, Queens, this show’s story revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) of the original Power TV series. When we catch up with fifteen-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business. In season two, Raq now controls the borough’s distribution. As her power grows, so does her appetite and she’s eager to expand the operation and sets her sights on New Jersey. But with new territory, comes new foes, and this time it’s the Jersey Mafia. As Raq looks to the Garden State, another battle brews back home: the fight for her son’s trust. Kanan escaped Queens after putting two bullets into the chest of Detective Malcolm Howard (Epps). But Kanan returns home to find that Howard and the dangerous secret he holds (he is Kanan’s father) are both alive and well.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 388,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Power Book III: Raising Kanan TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?