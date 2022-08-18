Power Book V: Influence: Cancelled; Starz Spin-Off Series Not Moving Forward

The Power series was a big hit for Starz and the spin-offs have also performed very well for the cable channel. Now, it’s been revealed that one of the announced spin-offs has been cancelled.

A crime drama, the Power series debuted in 2014 and ran for six seasons and a total of 63 episodes. Created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show’s stars include Omari Hardwick (above, left), Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Shane Johnson, and Rotimi Akinosho. It tells the story of James St. Patrick (Hardwick). An intelligent and ruthless drug dealer, he uses the alias of “Ghost” and wants to leave his life of crime behind and pursue legitimate business dealings as a nightclub owner.

In 2019, Starz ordered the Power Book II: Ghost spin-off series. Then, on the day that the Power series was coming to a close, the cable channel announced that three more series had been added to the slate.

Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force have all since launched and have performed very well for Starz, rivaled only by the channel’s popular Outlander series.

Plans for Power Book V: Influence, however, has been cancelled, according to the president of original programming for Starz, Kathryn Busby. The Influence spin-off was to star Larenz Tate (above, right) as politician Rashad Tate, a ruthless man pursuing power. A reason for the show’s cancellation was not given.

While Tate won’t be getting his own series, the actor has already played the councilman in a dozen installments of Power Book II: Ghost and is expected to return for the already-ordered third season. Tate previously played the role in 29 episodes of the original Power series.

Season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, starring MeKai Curtis and Patina Miller, is currently airing on Sunday nights. It has already been renewed for a third season.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that plans for the Power Book V: Influence were cancelled? Do you enjoy the various Power series?

