Network: BET
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 17, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tami Roman, Erica Peeples, Redaric Williams, Norman Nixon Jr., Tiffany Black, Kyler O’Neal, Brely Evans, Lyric Anderson, and Ella Joyce.

TV show description:      
A drama series, the Haus of Vicious TV show was created by Jill Ramsey.

The story follows Chantel Vivian (Roman), a fashion designer whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas, and dysfunctional personal life.

With the assistance of her secret weapon — the publicist to the Vicious Empire, Jaelyn Ryan (Peeples) — Chantel works to rise through the ranks. However, her husband Kane’s (Williams) behavior threatens to tear down the house Chantel built.

Other characters include Milan (Nixon Jr.), Raven (Black), Izzy (O’Neal), Avery (Evans), Tia (Anderson), and Carolyn (Joyce).

