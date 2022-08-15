Haus of Vicious: Tami Roman Drama Series to Debut on BET This Week

Haus of Vicious is coming to BET later this week. Starring Tami Roman, Norman Nixon Jr., Tiffany Black, Kyler O’Neal, Brely Evans, Lyric Anderson, and Ella Joyce, the drama series follows a fashion designer (Roman) as she builds her empire.

Deadline revealed more about the plot of the BET series:

From creator Jill Ramsey, the eight-episode first season follows Roman’s character Chantel Vivian, a fashion designer whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas, and dysfunctional personal life. With the assistance of her secret weapon, Jaelyn Ryan (Erica Peeples), publicist to her Vicious Empire, Chantel works to rise through the ranks, but her husband Kane’s (Redaric Williams) behavior threatens to tear down the house Chantel built.

Roman said the following about Haus of Vicious:

“I’m excited to be an executive producer on Haus of Vicious and having the capability to offer opportunities to my super talented peers in the industry. Partnering with BET on this project is definitely a blessing and I look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”

Kim Fields, an executive producer on the series, also spoke about the drama:

“Bringing these fierce and flawed characters to life against the backdrop of the provocative fashion industry is a gig of slaying oh so delicious to me as a director and an executive producer.”

Haus of Vicious arrives on BET on August 17th.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Haus of Vicious on BET?