The Pasta Queen: Prime Video Teases Release of Culinary Travel Series

The Pasta Queen is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for the culinary travel series and released a trailer and key art.

With millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, Nadia Caterina Munno will take viewers through Italy and then back into the kitchen to create authentic Italian dishes.

The following was revealed about the series by Prime Video:

“The series features Nadia Caterina Munno, descendant of an Italian pasta dynasty, who has racked up millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. Each episode, audiences will travel through Italy with Nadia, then spend time in her chef’s kitchen as she shares essential ingredients from the Italian regions she visited, and makes authentic Italian dishes with love. Nadia Caterina Munno is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author celebrated for her contagious energy, love for people, classic recipes, and spreading the beauty of Italy worldwide. Born and raised in Rome, she comes from a long family line of pasta makers dating back to the 1800s.”

The 13-episode series will arrive on October 24th. The trailer and key art for the new series are below.

