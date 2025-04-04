Nine Perfect Strangers: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released for Hulu Series

Nine Perfect Strangers has its return date set. Hulu announced a May premiere date for season two of the mystery-thriller with the release of several first-look photos. The series, initially a limited series, premiered in August 2021 and was renewed in June 2023 for a second season.

Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin star in season two of the series. A new group visits guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman) for her treatment.

Hulu revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.”

Nine Perfect Strangers returns on May 21st. More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?