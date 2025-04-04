Yes, Chef!: NBC Unveils Cast of Cooking Competition Series Hosted by José Andrés and Martha Stewart

Yes, Chef! arrives on NBC later this month, and the network has revealed the chefs who will compete in the new cooking competition series hosted by José Andrés and Martha Stewart. At the end of the competition, one chef will take home a $250,000 grand prize.

NBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“José Andrés and Martha Stewart are inviting a crop of skilled chefs from all over the country to join them on NBC’s new competition series, “Yes, Chef!” From big egos and hot tempers to confidence issues, these chefs have all been nominated by colleagues and loved ones who are hoping this competition will soften their sharp edges and help them reach their full potentials.

The series will premiere on Monday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following “The Voice.” It will also be available next day on Peacock.

The chefs looking for self-improvement in the kitchen are:

Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Julia Chebotar | New York City, NY

Michelle Francis | Santa Monica, CA

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Torrece ‘Chef T’ Gregoire | Bristol, VA

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler | Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL

Petrina Peart | Cheyenne, WY

Peter Richardson | Islip Terrace, NY

Katsuji Tanabe | Raleigh, NC”

A new poster for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new cooking competition series on NBC later this month?