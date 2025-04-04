Grantchester: Season 10 Photos and Premiere Date Revealed for PBS Masterpiece Series

Grantchester’s return date has been set. The Masterpiece series will premiere its 10th season on PBS in June. Four first-look photos for the season have been released.

Robson Green, Rishi Nair, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Nick Brimble, Kacey Ainsworth, Skye Lucia Degruttola, Oliver Dimsdale, Charlotte Ritchie, Bradley Hall, and Melissa Johns star in the series inspired by the short stories written by James Runcie. The series follows Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green) and the vicars who help him investigate crimes.

PBS shared the following about season 10:

“In Grantchester Season 10, as DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) continue to work together as a crime-solving duo in scenic Grantchester, they must also support each other through changing times, family struggles, and personal secrets. This season, Alphy feels like he’s found a home, but he’s forced to confront secrets he’s kept close to his chest. Will he be able to let anyone fully in, or must he confront truths about himself first?”

Grantchester returns on June 15th.

