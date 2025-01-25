Miss Austen: PBS Releases Trailer, Photos, and Premiere Date for Masterpiece Series About Jane Austen’s Sister

Miss Austen has a premiere date. The Masterpiece series will air on PBS in May. The period drama, based on Gill Hornby’s novel, tells the story of Jane Austen’s sister.

Keeley Hawes, Rose Leslie, Synnøve Karlsen, Patsy Ferran, Max Irons, Alfred Enoch, Calam Lynch, and Phyllis Logan star in the drama, which is a reimagining of the mystery of Cassandra Austen burning her sister Jane’s letters.

Masterpiece revealed the following about the series:

“In Miss Austen, the drama begins in 1830, many years after Jane has died. Cassandra rushes to visit Isabella, the niece of her long-dead fiancé, who is about to lose her home following her father’s death. Cassandra is ostensibly there to help Isabella, but her real motive is to find a hidden bundle of private letters, which, in the wrong hands, she fears could destroy Jane’s reputation. On discovering them, Cassandra is overwhelmed as she is transported back to her youth. In flashback, we meet Young Cassy and Jane as they navigate the romantic infatuations, family feuds and dashed hopes which shaped their lives, and laid the foundations for Jane’s unforgettable stories. Cassandra’s re-evaluation of her past eventually leads her to find a way to guide Isabella towards the path of true happiness.”

The series arrives on PBS on May 4. Check out the trailer and more photos for the series below.

