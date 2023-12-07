Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Four — Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A family and crime drama series airing on the Starz television network, Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, and Grantham Coleman. Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, and Erika Woods recur. Set in the 90s and South Jamaica, Queens, this show revolves around the coming of age story of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) of the original Power TV series. When we catch up with fifteen-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business. In season three, the Thomas family is in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou. After her close call, Raquel is looking to make a fresh start, but Kanan doesn’t trust her or believe it when she says she’s done. Can she really be out of the game? In addition, the season features the return of Italian mob boss Stefano (Danza) and the introduction of new adversaries “Snaps” (Pierce) and “Pop” (Woods).



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 199,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Power Book III: Raising Kanan stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been renewed for a fourth season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The show’s already been renewed for a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Power Book III: Raising Kanan cancellation or renewal news.



