Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Four Photos and Premiere Date Released by Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has its return date. Season four of the Power spin-off series will arrive in March. Starz announced the premiere date with the release of first-look photos.

MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, and Grantham Coleman star in the series with Chris Redd and Pardison Fontaine joining the cast for season four.

Starz shared the following about season four of the series:

“In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns on March 7th. More photos from season four are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Starz drama? Do you plan to watch the new season this March?