Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Three Ratings



We don’t have to worry that Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be cancelled right now since the drama was given an early fourth-season renewal. Still, the ratings keep dropping, so one has to wonder how low they’ll have to go before future renewals don’t make sense for Starz? Could season four be the end? Stay tuned.

A family and crime drama series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, and Grantham Coleman. Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, and Erika Woods recur. Set in the 90s and South Jamaica, Queens, this show revolves around the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) of the original Power TV series. When we catch up with fifteen-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business. In season three, the Thomas family is in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou. After her close call, Raquel is looking to make a fresh start, but Kanan doesn’t trust her or believe it when she says she’s done. Can she really be out of the game? In addition, the season features the return of Italian mob boss Stefano (Danza) and the introduction of new adversaries “Snaps” (Pierce) and “Pop” (Woods).

For comparisons: Season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 241,000 viewers.

