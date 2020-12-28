Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Starz Releases New Series Teaser, Additional Casting Announced

The third series in the Power franchise on Starz is on the way. The cable channel has released a brief teaser to give viewers a taste of what they can expect in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The drama will take viewers back to the 1990s to learn more about the early years of Kanan Stark. In the original Power, that character was played by Curtis Jackson. Currently, Starz is airing the first season of Power Book II: Ghost, a follow-up to the popular Power series.

Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Toby Sandeman, Joey Bada$$, and Haley Kilgore are joining Jackson in the upcoming series.

In addition to the release of the preview for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, new faces have been added to the cast — actors Natalee Linez and Annabelle Zasowski.

Deadline revealed the following about the additions to the Starz series:

“Linez, also known for appearing as Nicole Martinez on Freeform’s Sirens, will portray Jessica Figueroa a sharp and ambitious twenty-something who moves to South Jamaica, Queens from Baltimore. Famous’ older sister, Jessica is swept off her feet by Lou-Lou and his kind heart. Zasowski will recur as Nicole Bingham, a rich Upper East Side prep school student. Nicole catches Jukebox’s eye at a choir competition, sparking a romance that blossoms despite the girls’ wildly different backgrounds.”

A premiere date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan has not yet been set. Check out the preview for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this third series in the Power franchise on Starz?