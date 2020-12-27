Lone Star Law: Patrol and Protect: Discovery Channel Series Premieres This Week

Lone Star Law: Patrol and Protect is coming soon to Discovery Channel. The new reality series will follow the game wardens that work for the Texas Parks and Wildlife as they protect the human and animal residents of Texas.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The saying is true: everything is bigger in Texas, including the jobs of the Texas Game Wardens who have been protecting the Lone Star State’s wildlife and more than 29 million citizens since 1895. Discovery Channel audiences get a front row seat as the Texas Game Wardens encounter perilous situations that affect citizens and wildlife alike as they oversee more than 250,000 squares miles of deserts, lakes, piney woods, bayous, plains and coasts in LONE STAR LAW: PATROL AND PROTECT which premieres Discovery Channel Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 10PM ET/PT. Among other stories on LONE STAR LAW: PATROL AND PROTECT this season, Game Warden Jennifer Provaznik, while patrolling fishermen, finds a man potentially breaking several laws with hundreds of fish by the side of the road; Game Warden Ashton Gulczewski participates in an early morning operation to catch illegal night shrimpers; Game Warden Ben Bailey is investigating an abandoned boat but finds a slew of poached birds instead. He was looking for a missing person but now is on the hunt for a pelican poacher hiding out; Game Wardens Mallory Mitchell and Jeremy Lindsey intervene when an overloaded boat puts lives at risk; Game Warden Kyle Hendley helps relocate a venomous rattlesnake; and Game Warden Mike Boone helps to transport Covid-19 samples around the state during this year’s pandemic.”

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Lone Star Law: Patrol and Protect TV Show on Discovery Channel?