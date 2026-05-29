You’re Killing Me: Season Two; Acorn TV Renews Brooke Shields Mystery Series

You’re Killing Me is returning for a second season. Acorn TV has renewed the Brooke Shields series, which premiered earlier this month.

Amalia Williamson and Tom Cavanagh star alongside Shields in the mystery series set in a small New England town. Acorn TV shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“During an ATX Television Festival panel in Austin, TX, Brooke Shields and co-star Amalia Williamson announced that Acorn TV has renewed You’re Killing Me for a second season. Since its debut on May 18, the murder mystery series had made history as Acorn TV’s #1 series launch of all time in subscriber acquisition and viewership. Starring and executive produced by Shields and co-starring Williamson (Sullivan’s Crossing) and Tom Cavanagh (The Flash, Ed), You’re Killing Me season one is currently streaming on Acorn TV with new episodes debuting every Monday through the season finale on Monday, June 22.

Season two, which will again be set in the quaint Maine town of Founder’s Cove, will also consist of six, hour-long episodes and go into production later this year.

“I am crazy happy we get to do a second season of You’re Killing Me,” shared Shields. “I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with the talented Robin Bernheim and having the opportunity to act opposite Amalia Williamson and Tom Cavanagh has been a dream. Thank you to all the people at Acorn TV and the whole marketing and creative teams for helping shepherd this show to where it is today. I promise we will continue to deliver the show you all fell in love with… even if it Kills Me.”

“You’re Killing Me has quickly become a breakout hit for Acorn TV – a series that blends sharp storytelling and irresistible twists, with Brooke’s singular presence at the center of it all,” said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer for AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios. “We look forward to expanding the world she’s helped create, alongside the wonderful Robin Bernheim, for another season of this highly entertaining and bingeable new show, which has made history with Acorn TV’s deeply passionate and engaged audience as the platform’s #1 series launch of all time.”

A six-part murder mystery, the first season of You’re Killing Me follows bestselling novelist Allie (Shields), who forms an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and podcaster Andi (Williamson), to find the killer of a close friend. Cavanagh stars as Jack, the new lead detective of the local Police Department and former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life.”

You’re Killing Me is created by Robin Bernheim, known for successes such as Hallmark’s long-running drama When Calls the Heart and Mystery 101 and Netflix’s Princess Switch trilogy and Mother of the Bride – on which she and Shields last collaborated.

You’re Killing Me is a co-production between Shaftesbury and Topsail Entertainment. Bernheim and Shields executive produce alongside Christina Jennings and Scott Garvie for Shaftesbury, Michael Volpe for Topsail and Dan March for Dynamic Television. AMC Studios and Dynamic Television hold worldwide distribution rights outside Canada.”