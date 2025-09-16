Murder Before Evensong, Harry Wild, The Gone, The Light in the Hall: Acorn TV Sets Fall Premieres

Acorn TV has announced its fall lineup, including a Harry Wild special and more. Their fall will also include series from the world of Agatha Christie.



Acorn TV revealed the following about their fall lineup:

Beginning on September 22, Acorn TV – the world’s best streaming service for thrilling crime dramas and brilliant mysteries – will celebrate An Autumn to Die For, a season-long showcase of the best of the platform’s character-driven series. The event will feature an extensive array of great programming including premieres of all-new series such as the Acorn TV Original Murder Before Evensong starring Matthew Lewis and based on the bestselling series by British author The Reverend Richard Coles; The Light in the Hall Season 2 and The Gone Season 2; a brand-new, two-episode special of beloved original crime drama Harry Wild, starring Jane Seymour, and a bevy of Agatha Christie.

After a five-year hiatus, a robust collection of Agatha Christie series and films will return to Acorn TV debuting with Agatha Christie’s Poirot: The Early Cases Seasons 1-6 starting today, in honor of Agatha Christie’s birthday and National Cozy Mystery Day. An additional Agatha Christie mystery series will be added to Acorn TV – still priced at $8.99 per month – every Monday throughout the fall.

An Autumn to Die For – which will debut a new mystery every Monday and a new original crime drama every week – follows the success of Acorn TV’s inaugural Murder Mystery May, which delivered the network’s record engagement and viewership with more than 20 million hours watched and a multi-year high in subscriber acquisition this past spring. The inaugural event kicked off a summer of successful new premieres for Acorn TV, including Art Detectives starring Stephen Moyer, Nina Singh, Sarah Alexander and Larry Lamb; and Irish Blood starring Alicia Silverstone, Wendy Crewson, Jason O’Mara, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd and Leonard Taiwo. Irish Blood broke the record previously set by Art Detectives for the biggest new series premiere in Acorn TV ‘s history and now holds the title of Acorn TV’s most successful series ever.

“Following the success of Murder Mystery May earlier this year, we’re leveraging the fall season as the perfect time to cozy up with a new favorite murder mystery,” said Kim Granito, chief marketing officer for AMC Networks. “This event allows us to continue broadening awareness for Acorn and welcoming new audiences into the world of crime and intrigue. With gripping new premieres each week, beloved Agatha Christie adaptations, and thrilling international crime dramas, there’s something for every mystery lover to discover all season long. After all, autumn is the season when acorns (and mysteries) drop.”

Acorn TV’s An Autumn to Die For will have subscribers sleuthing all through the cozy, dark months of fall with brand-new series premieres, including:

The Crow Girl (September 22 – episodes continue every Monday through October 13)

DCI Jeanette Kilburn and partner DI Lou hunt the killer of young men. The investigation leads Jeanette to eminent psychotherapist Dr. Sophia Craven who provides her with vital information about a suspect. When Jeanette uncovers the body of a missing child, she finds herself hunting the mysterious Victoria.

Key Cast: Eve Myles, Dougray Scott, Katherine Kelly, Clara Rugaard, Victoria Hamilton

Murder Before Evensong (September 29)

In the Acorn TV Original Series, Daniel (Matthew Lewis) shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother – opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey (Amanda Redman) – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer.

Key Cast: Matthew Lewis, Amanda Redman, Amit Shah, Adam James, Meghan Treadway, Alexander Delamain, Marion Bailey, Amanda Hadingue, Tamzin Outhwaite, Francis Magee, and Nina Toussaint-White

The Light In The Hall Season 2 (October 23)

A controversial plan to expand a nearby reservoir reignites old tensions – a story that piques the interest of young journalist Caryl (Siân Reese-Williams, Hidden). As familial secrets and mysteries resurface, doubts are raised about the imprisonment of Rhys Owen (Mark Lewis-Jones, Keeping Faith) for the murder of his cousin during the 1995 protests against the reservoir’s expansion.

Key Cast: Siân Reese-Williams, Mark Lewis-Jones, Nia Roberts, Robert Glenister

The Gone Season 2 (November 3)

When Irish journalist Aileen Ryan goes missing, Theo decides to stay in Mount Affinity and lead the search; he and Diana discover that Aileen may have gotten too close to the truth behind the historic Mountain Murders.

Key Cast: Richard Flood, Acushla-Tara Kupe, Michelle Fairley

Black Snow Season 2 (November 3)

Starring Travis Fimmel and Jana McKinnon, Fimmel reprises his role as Detective Cormack as he tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

Scrublands Season 2 (November 10)

Investigative journalist Martin Scarsden returns to his coastal hometown of Port Silver with his partner, Mandy Bond, only to find his childhood friend, Jasper Speight, brutally murdered and Mandy accused as the prime suspect.

Key Cast: Luke Arnold and Bella Heathcote, Luke Carroll, Debra Lawrance, and David Roberts

Harry Wild Season 4 SPECIAL (November 24)

Part One:

After an apparent poisoning occurs at Vicky and Cormac’s wedding, Harry springs into action, alongside the FBI. But when the assassin’s target flees, Harry and Fergus find themselves in the crosshairs of their most dangerous adversary yet.

Part Two:

As the wedding descends into chaos, the assassin strikes. Harry, Fergus, and Orla race against time to uncover clues, while Glenn and Concepta hatch a cunning plan in Dublin. The final pieces of the case start to come together.

Key Cast: Jane Seymour, Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan

An Autumn to Die For will offer plenty for fans of Agatha Christie, with a slew of films and series inspired by the “Queen of Mystery” herself:

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: The Early Cases Seasons 1-6 (September 15)

Agatha Christie’s most famous sleuth is on the case in these 45 mysteries from the first six series of the television phenomenon.

Key Cast: David Suchet, Hugh Frasier, Philip Jackson

Agatha Christie’s Marple Seasons 1-6 (September 22)

Agatha Christie’s popular elderly female sleuth solves crimes that have the police baffled. Though she appears frail, her mind is sharp as a tack and she frequently solves the mystery in large part by simply paying close attention to the evidence.

Key Cast: Geraldine McEwan (2004-2009); Julia McKenzie (2009-2013)

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: The Later Cases Seasons 9-13 (September 29)

The famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, puts his skills to work as he travels the world solving difficult crimes. He relies on his trusty sidekicks, and a limited amount of clues, to get the job done.

Key Cast: David Suchet, Helen Baxendale, Hugh Fraser

Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence (October 6)

Agatha Christie’s husband-and-wife sleuthing team take on a series of short whodunit mysteries.

Key Cast: James Warwick, Francesca Annis

Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (October 13)

While golfing on the Welsh coast, Bobby Jones apparently hits a stranger who falls off the sea cliff. His enigmatic last words are “Why didn’t they ask Evans?”

Key Cast: Francesca Annis, John Gielgud, Bernard Miles

Agatha Christie’s Sparkling Cyanide (October 13)

In this TV movie, a classic mystery is updated and relocated to a glamorous world of London socialites and secret agents, introducing two unique and compelling investigators and taking us through to the highest corridors of power.

Key Cast: Kenneth Cranham, Rachel Shelley, Lia Williams

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Mystery (October 13)

Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent is a pert, aggressive young aristocrat who insinuates herself into a series of murders, stolen state secrets, and a mysterious secret society.

Key Cast: John Gielgud, Harry Andrews, Cheryl Campbell

In addition to brand-new series, murder mystery fans can enjoy the arrival of gripping crime series. And, for movie lovers, An Autumn to Die For will bring a range of mystery films to enjoy throughout the fall:

Being Human (UK) Seasons 1-5 (October 20)

In this BAFTA-nominated drama, a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost try to lead normal lives in the world of humans. But they face dangers at every turn – from others as well as from their own predatory urges.

Key Cast: Aidan Turner, Toby Whithouse, Lenora Chrichlow

Justice: Those Who Kill (November 17)

Criminal profiler Louise Bergstein investigates the brutal execution of a young gang member in Copenhagen.

Key Cast: Natalie Madueño, Simon Sears, Tobias Santelmann, Helle Fagralid

Blithe Spirit (October 27)

A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years.

Key Cast: Dan Stevens, Judi Dench, Isla Fisher, Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Mary Shelley (October 27)

Mary Wollstonecraft’s family disapproves when she and poet Percy Shelley announce their love for each other. The family is horrified when it finds that the couple has eloped, accompanied by Mary’s half-sister, Claire. While staying in the home of Lord Byron at Lake Geneva, the guests are challenged to write a ghost story, which leads Mary to conceive her novel Frankenstein.

Key Cast: Elle Fanning, Bel Powley, Owen Richards

Byzantium (October 27)

Mayhem follows when two female vampires who are on the run from a kindred group take refuge at a seaside British community.

Key Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Arterton, Sam Riley, Jonny Lee Miller, Caleb Landry Jones

45 Years (November 3)

Kate Mercer and her husband are excitedly planning a party to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. However, one week before the celebration, a letter arrives for her husband. The body of his first love has been discovered, frozen in the icy glaciers of the Swiss Alps. As the party nears, there might not be a marriage left to celebrate.

Key Cast: Charlotte Rampling, Tom Courtenay