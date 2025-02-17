Murder Before Evensong: Production Begins on Acorn TV Series Starring Matthew Lewis

Murder Before Evensong is headed to Acorn TV, and production has started on the new mystery series inspired by the first novel in the series by Reverend Richard Coles. Six episodes are being produced.

The series stars Matthew Lewis, Amanda Redman, Amit Shah, Adam James, Meghan Treadway, Alexander Delamain, Marion Bailey, Amanda Hadingue, Tamzin Outhwaite, Francis Magee, and Nina Toussaint-White. Acorn TV revealed the following about the plot of the crime drama:

“Daniel (Lewis) shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother – opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey (Redman) – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer.”

The premiere date for Murder Before Evensong will be announced later.

