Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Three; FOX Releases Trailer and Info About 32 Female Contestants

Farmer Wants a Wife arrives on FOX in March, and the network has now announced a premiere date, released a trailer and released some details about the 32 women looking to win the hearts of the four farmers revealed to viewers last month.

Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks will look for their future wife on the series hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

FOX shared the following details about the 32 women:

“JOHN’S FARM Abby

Age: 26

Occupation: Speech Language Pathologist

Current Location: Charleston, SC Chloe

Age: 24

Occupation: Private Nanny

Current Location: Raleigh, NC Claire

Age: 24

Occupation: Medical Sales Rep.

Current Location: Chicago, IL Kaylee

Age: 25

Occupation: Nurse

Current Location: Houston, TX Lily

Age: 23

Occupation: Sales Manager

Current Location: Houston, TX Lindsey

Age: 25

Occupation: Pharmaceuticals

Current Location: Kailua, HI Samantha

Age: 24

Occupation: Sales

Current Location: Dallas, TX Taylor

Age: 23

Occupation: Criminal Defense Paralegal

Current Location: Tampa, FL JAY’S FARM Grace

Age: 23

Occupation: Nanny

Current Location: Ellensburg, WA Jackie

Age: 24

Occupation: Nanny

Current Location: Los Angeles, CA Julia

Age: 22

Occupation: Model & Student

Current Location: Malibu, CA Kailee

Age: 26

Occupation: Electronic Specialist

Current Location: California, KY Karina

Age: 23

Occupation: Operations Manager

Current Location: Madison, WI Natalie

Age: 22

Occupation: Accounting Technician

Current Location: Colorado Springs, CO T’yana

Age: 23

Occupation: Nurse

Current Location: Wooster, OH Viviane-Lee

Age: 24

Occupation: Zoo Employee

Current Location: Los Angeles, CA MATT’S FARM Alexandra

Age: 29

Occupation: Nurse

Current Location: Encinitas, CA Chelsi

Age: 29

Occupation: Jewelry Production

Current Location: Dallas, TX Christine

Age: 28

Occupation: Chief of Staff

Current Location: Perkasie, PA Halleh

Age: 29

Occupation: Real Estate

Current Location: Albuquerque, NM Jordan

Age: 33

Occupation: Medical Aesthetician

Current Location: Dallas, TX Jordyn

Age: 32

Occupation: Musician

Current Location: Nashville, TN Olivia

Age: 25

Occupation: Marketing

Current Location: Lakeland, FL Rachel

Age: 25

Occupation: Lash Tech.

Current Location: Queens, NY COLTON’S FARM Bailee

Age: 24

Occupation: Barista

Current Location: Castle Rock, WA Hope

Age: 24

Occupation: Hairstylist

Current Location: Purcell, OK Kassandra

Age: 25

Occupation: Radiology Tech.

Current Location: Hartsville, TN Keeley

Age: 22

Occupation: Dance Coach

Current Location: Cincinnati, OH Makenzie

Age: 22

Occupation: Hairstylist

Current Location: Fort Worth, TX Rebecca

Age: 30

Occupation: Media Account Executive

Current Location: Nashville, TN Taylar

Age: 25

Occupation: Hairstylist

Current Location: Sarasota, FL Zoe

Age: 22

Occupation: ICU Nurse

Current Location: Sarasota, FL Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 34 countries and resulting in 226 marriages and 565 children (with four on the way). Last season’s farmers Mitchell Kolinsky and Nathan Smothers remain happily in love in their relationships with Sydney Errera and Taylor BeDell, respectively. This season, four new farmers – Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone and Colton Hendricks – bring the heat as all-new daters look to leave behind city life for the charm of the country as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. These farmers are the cream of the crop. Farmer Matt is the California heartthrob who uprooted his life in Austin to help save his brother and sister-in-law’s avocado farm – he’s our fairytale Prince Charming! Family, faith and football – that’s Farmer Jay, the hometown hero who lost his football career to injury and put everything he had into rebuilding the legacy of his grandfather’s farm in Alabama. Farmer John is an urban cowboy – a high-flying St. Louis law student who dreams of living in the tradition of his family’s farm in rural Missouri with his sweetheart by his side, if he can find her of course! Our cheeky charmer with a witty sense of humor is Farmer Colton – a third generation Arkansas cattle rancher, recently divorced and a single dad to his 2-year-old son who is looking for a second chance at love. The third season will dive deeper into the beauty and trials of homegrown love, and new twists will put relationships to the ultimate test. Along the way, the farmers and their daters hit the road as they travel to Alabama for a speed dating event, Tennessee for a country ball and Texas for an overnight camping mixer. New this season, the final daters will bring their families back to the farms where their loved ones will experience first-hand what it is like living in the countryside. As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while some will head out to pasture, and only time will tell if they have the patience, spirit and adaptability required to be a farmer’s wife.”

Farmer Wants a Wife returns on March 20th. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX dating reality series? Do you plan to watch season three next month?