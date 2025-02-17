Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Three; FOX Releases Trailer and Info About 32 Female Contestants

Farmer Wants a Wife arrives on FOX in March, and the network has now announced a premiere date, released a trailer and released some details about the 32 women looking to win the hearts of the four farmers revealed to viewers last month.
Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks will look for their future wife on the series hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
FOX shared the following details about the 32 women:
“JOHN’S FARM
Abby
Age: 26
Occupation: Speech Language Pathologist
Current Location: Charleston, SC
Chloe
Age: 24
Occupation: Private Nanny
Current Location: Raleigh, NC
Claire
Age: 24
Occupation: Medical Sales Rep.
Current Location: Chicago, IL
Kaylee
Age: 25
Occupation: Nurse
Current Location: Houston, TX
Lily
Age: 23
Occupation: Sales Manager
Current Location: Houston, TX
Lindsey
Age: 25
Occupation: Pharmaceuticals
Current Location: Kailua, HI
Samantha
Age: 24
Occupation: Sales
Current Location: Dallas, TX
Taylor
Age: 23
Occupation: Criminal Defense Paralegal
Current Location: Tampa, FL
JAY’S FARM
Grace
Age: 23
Occupation: Nanny
Current Location: Ellensburg, WA
Jackie
Age: 24
Occupation: Nanny
Current Location: Los Angeles, CA
Julia
Age: 22
Occupation: Model & Student
Current Location: Malibu, CA
Kailee
Age: 26
Occupation: Electronic Specialist
Current Location: California, KY
Karina
Age: 23
Occupation: Operations Manager
Current Location: Madison, WI
Natalie
Age: 22
Occupation: Accounting Technician
Current Location: Colorado Springs, CO
T’yana
Age: 23
Occupation: Nurse
Current Location: Wooster, OH
Viviane-Lee
Age: 24
Occupation: Zoo Employee
Current Location: Los Angeles, CA
MATT’S FARM
Alexandra
Age: 29
Occupation: Nurse
Current Location: Encinitas, CA
Chelsi
Age: 29
Occupation: Jewelry Production
Current Location: Dallas, TX
Christine
Age: 28
Occupation: Chief of Staff
Current Location: Perkasie, PA
Halleh
Age: 29
Occupation: Real Estate
Current Location: Albuquerque, NM
Jordan
Age: 33
Occupation: Medical Aesthetician
Current Location: Dallas, TX
Jordyn
Age: 32
Occupation: Musician
Current Location: Nashville, TN
Olivia
Age: 25
Occupation: Marketing
Current Location: Lakeland, FL
Rachel
Age: 25
Occupation: Lash Tech.
Current Location: Queens, NY
COLTON’S FARM
Bailee
Age: 24
Occupation: Barista
Current Location: Castle Rock, WA
Hope
Age: 24
Occupation: Hairstylist
Current Location: Purcell, OK
Kassandra
Age: 25
Occupation: Radiology Tech.
Current Location: Hartsville, TN
Keeley
Age: 22
Occupation: Dance Coach
Current Location: Cincinnati, OH
Makenzie
Age: 22
Occupation: Hairstylist
Current Location: Fort Worth, TX
Rebecca
Age: 30
Occupation: Media Account Executive
Current Location: Nashville, TN
Taylar
Age: 25
Occupation: Hairstylist
Current Location: Sarasota, FL
Zoe
Age: 22
Occupation: ICU Nurse
Current Location: Sarasota, FL
Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 34 countries and resulting in 226 marriages and 565 children (with four on the way). Last season’s farmers Mitchell Kolinsky and Nathan Smothers remain happily in love in their relationships with Sydney Errera and Taylor BeDell, respectively.
This season, four new farmers – Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone and Colton Hendricks – bring the heat as all-new daters look to leave behind city life for the charm of the country as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.
These farmers are the cream of the crop. Farmer Matt is the California heartthrob who uprooted his life in Austin to help save his brother and sister-in-law’s avocado farm – he’s our fairytale Prince Charming! Family, faith and football – that’s Farmer Jay, the hometown hero who lost his football career to injury and put everything he had into rebuilding the legacy of his grandfather’s farm in Alabama. Farmer John is an urban cowboy – a high-flying St. Louis law student who dreams of living in the tradition of his family’s farm in rural Missouri with his sweetheart by his side, if he can find her of course! Our cheeky charmer with a witty sense of humor is Farmer Colton – a third generation Arkansas cattle rancher, recently divorced and a single dad to his 2-year-old son who is looking for a second chance at love.
The third season will dive deeper into the beauty and trials of homegrown love, and new twists will put relationships to the ultimate test. Along the way, the farmers and their daters hit the road as they travel to Alabama for a speed dating event, Tennessee for a country ball and Texas for an overnight camping mixer. New this season, the final daters will bring their families back to the farms where their loved ones will experience first-hand what it is like living in the countryside. As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while some will head out to pasture, and only time will tell if they have the patience, spirit and adaptability required to be a farmer’s wife.”
Farmer Wants a Wife returns on March 20th. The trailer for season three is below.
What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX dating reality series? Do you plan to watch season three next month?