Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Two Viewer Votes

A FOX dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. In season two, the bachelors are Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.





