Farmer Wants A Wife: FOX Revives Cancelled CW Dating Series

Farmer Wants a Wife is getting rebooted and coming to FOX. The dating competition series originally aired on The CW for one season in 2008. The series has been seen in various incarnations in 32 countries around the world and is based on a British format.

This reboot will feature farmers being presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. The international versions have resulted in 180 marriages.

Per Deadline, the series comes from Fremantle – the people behind American Idol and Holey Moley. Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at FOX, said the following about the new series:

“It’s middle America but I also feel there’s a lot of people in cities to go back [to the countryside], even people who were never part of it. There’s something synonymous with the homestead farm and American culture.”

A premiere date for Farmer Wants A Wife will be announced by FOX later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Farmer Wants A Wife when it comes to FOX?