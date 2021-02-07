Wild ‘N Out: ViacomCBS Revives Cancelled Nick Cannon TV Series

Wild ‘N Out is coming back! ViacomCBS has decided to revive the Nick Cannon competition series, but it is not known yet if the series will return to VH1. Cannon will return to host the series. This news comes just days after it was announced that his daytime talk show will land in syndication on FOX television networks this fall.

The series was canceled after an initial three-season renewal following Cannon making anti-Semitic remarks on a podcast hosted by him.

Cannon said the following about that incident after the revival was announced per Deadline:

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

A premiere date for the new season of Wild ‘N Out has not been set, but the series will likely return to production soon. That will have to wait until Cannon recovers from COVID-19. He currently hosts The Masked Singer, which started production on its upcoming season earlier this week. Niecy Nash is guest hosting while he recovers. The competition series will return to FOX in March.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Wild ‘N Out? Will you watch the series when it returns?